Watch Kim Cattrall Rush to Protect a Huge Family Secret in Filthy Rich Sneak Peek

Margaret Monreaux will do anything to protect her family's reputation.

At least, that's apparent in an exclusive clip from Fox's Filthy Rich, a soapy drama about faith, wealth, and hot gossip. As the name implies, it follows the Monxreauxes, a crazy-rich family of devout Christians who built their empire thanks to the beloved Christian TV network, Sunshine, their father Eugene (Gerald McRaney) created.

After Eugene dies in an unexpected plane crash, Kim Cattrall's Margaret steps in to keep the family business afloat and put on a good face for the world—only to find out via her late husband's will that certain assets were given to three illegitimate children the family knew nothing about.

In the exclusive clip below, Margaret's son Eric, played by Corey Cott, almost slips the hush-hush news about said illegitimate children during a live segment on Sunshine led by Aaron Lazar's Reverend Paul Luke Thomas. Mourning his father's death, Eric takes the mic from the Reverend and thanks him for giving him the freedom to "unburden" his heart.