E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandEmmysNYFWVideosPhotos

Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Christopher French

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French are expecting their first baby together. Scroll on to see their sweet announcement post.

By Jess Cohen Sep 17, 2020 3:33 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesAshley TisdaleCouplesCelebrities
Related: Ashley Tisdale Cries Proud Tears After Surviving Her "Symptoms"

As Sharpay Evans once sang, "I want it all." And now, Ashley Tisdale is getting just that.

The High School Musical alum is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French, she announced in an Instagram post on Thursday, Sept. 17. In the sweet social media photos, Tisdale can be seen cradling her growing baby bump. French also shared the news with his followers, posting similar photos with Tisdale to his Instagram page.

This exciting news comes just days after the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. As fans may recall, Tisdale, 35, and French, 38, tied the knot in Sept. 2014. For the ceremony, Tisdale's HSM co-star and BFF Vanessa Hudgens served as one of her bridesmaids.

Hudgens also took to social media to react to her pal's pregnancy news, commenting on the announcement post, "Just the freaking cutest."

In honor of their anniversary earlier this month, Tisdale took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to her husband. "Wow I can't believe we've been married 6 years?!! Time flies," the actress wrote. "I remember having so much fear the minute we got together because I couldn't believe how good you treated me. I had never been treated that way."

photos
High School Musical Cast: Where Are They Now?

"But I let go and trusted my heart and 8 months later we were a couple of crazy kids engaged," she continued. "Chris you truly have made me a better version of myself because you keep inspiring me everyday. Your heart is pure, you would do anything to make me happy, through the ups and downs you are my solid rock."

Tisdale noted that she's "so grateful" that she gets to be French's wife. "I love you," she added, "and after all this time I'm still into you."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Vili Fualaau Details His Final Moments With Mary Kay Letourneau

2

Why Erin Andrews Felt Like a “Loser” After Being Axed From DWTS

3

Why Rob Kardashian Isn't Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

French also took to Instagram to celebrate the special day. "Six years. There are so many moments, so many tiny fragile little moments that I can look at specifically," he wrote. "Amazing, beautiful bright ones and hard, cloudy difficult ones... we just keep getting closer. I really can't imagine life without you @ashleytisdale. I love you endlessly, Happy Anniversary."

It was just over a year ago that French watched his wife's iconic High School Musical 2 movie for the very first time.

"Does anybody know what this is?" Tisdale asked on Instagram Story in Dec. 2019. "Because I'm subjecting my husband to watch it. He's never seen any of them."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Vili Fualaau Details His Final Moments With Mary Kay Letourneau

2

Why Erin Andrews Felt Like a “Loser” After Being Axed From DWTS

3

Why Rob Kardashian Isn't Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

4

How Everything Unraveled for Cardi B and Offset...Again

5

Robert Pattinson Seen Kissing Suki Waterhouse After Coronavirus Report

Latest News

John David Washington Made the Most Relatable Quarantine Transition

Robert Pattinson Seen Kissing Suki Waterhouse After Coronavirus Report

Reebok x Wonder Woman 1984 Is Honoring Real-Life COVID Superheroes

Update!

How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online

Update!

A Full Timeline of Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli's College Scandal

Exclusive

Terry & Rachel Bradshaw Are a Dream Team on Celebrity Game Face

Shaquille O'Neal Reaveals How Halle Berry Inspired His Best Game Ever