Gwen Stefani Proves Gavin Rossdale Is Literally Out of the Picture With Edited Photo of Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shared a picture of her and Blake Shelton that eagle-eyed fans realized originally included her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen Stefani has made it very clear: Gavin Rossdale is out of the picture. 

As longtime fans of the "Hollaback Girl" singer well know, she was married to the British musician for nearly 13 years before filing for divorce and confirming the news in August 2015. At the time, the singer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split from Rossdale. The two now amicably co-parent their three sons. 

Three months later, E! News confirmed she had begun dating her fellow The Voice judge, Blake Shelton. The rest, as they say, is history. The music stars have been going strong together for five years now and, as evidenced by Stefani's latest Instagram post, Rossdale is ancient history. 

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the star commemorated the 2020 ACM Awards by a posting a throwback photo of herself with Shelton. She captioned it, "#datenight @acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx." Except, upon a closer look, it was not the original picture. 

Stefani had actually taken an old photo of herself with Rossdale and edited an old picture of Shelton on top of her ex. Back in 2014, she posted the original photo of her and her then-husband on Instagram in honor of their wedding anniversary. And, as evidenced by the comments, it didn't take long for devoted fans to notice the change. 

As one fan commented, "You did NOT with this photoshopping!!!!"

Another fan weighed in, "This is kind of a slap in the face to Gavin lol."

Nevertheless, the two, who got to perform their new song "Happy Anywhere" for the ACM Awards, had much to celebrate on Wednesday night as Shelton was also honored with the award for Single of the Year thanks to his track, "God's Country." 

"WOW! Single of the year!" Shelton gushed on Instagram. "D--n y'all after all these years I'm still always so shocked and honored. Thank you to everyone who played a part in this song... THIS IS GOD'S COUNTRY!!!"

