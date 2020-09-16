Why We Love Ordering From NakedWines.com

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You really shouldn't underestimate the luxury of having wine delivered straight to your doorstep. Lugging six bottles in from the car after purchasing them at the grocery store has never been a good time.
So, enter: NakedWines.com. Now this isn't any regular online wine retailer. They carry wines from independent winemakers, and you can save up to 60% on your bottles if you become a subscriber (although anyone can make one-time purchases as well).
"Angel" subscribers have to deposit $40 a month in their Naked piggy bank, which they can use on any wines they want, at any time you want. They also get $100 off their first order and a free bottle every month to try out. You're supporting small businesses while saving money by paying wholesale prices—so it's a win-win to be an Angel. You can read reviews from other shoppers to pick your perfect bottles on the site.
So now, check out the NakedWines.com below!
NakedWines.com
Shop one-time or become an Angel subscriber!
Up next, these fall 2020 sustainable fashions will help you save the planet in style. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!