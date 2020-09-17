Get the Celestial Rocker Nail Look From Rebecca Minkoff's NYFW Show

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

2020 has brought along with it plenty more free time, so nail art has been something we're getting into. We're currently obsessing over the nail look the models wore at Rebecca Minkoff's New York Fashion Week show, dreamed up by celebrity nail artist and KISS brand ambassador Gina Edwards. The fashion collection is inspired by David Bowie and glam rock, so it's only natural that the nail design to go along with it involves black polish and sparkly star decals.

Below, learn how to get this nail look that Edwards describes as having a "celestial rocker" feel using affordable KISS products!