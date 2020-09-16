ACM Awards 2020 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

It's showtime!

The 2020 ACM Awards are officially in full effect, and for the first time ever, the music ceremony is being held in Nashville, Tenn.

While the annual event looks a bit different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean your favorite country stars aren't showing up and showing out.

In fact, it appears tonight's nominees, presenters and other attendees got extra creative with their fashion and beauty.

Maren Morris didn't shy away from a bright and bold lewk. From the head-turning print to the lively color of the dress and plunging neckline, the singer's ensemble is deserving of its own award. Plus, her beauty was also on-point as she rocked a half-up, half-down hairstyle and soft-glam makeup.

Kelsea Ballerini also lit up the room with her glitzy dress, which was designed in a variety of jewel tones and featured an explosion of rhinestones.

Others took a more minimalistic approach for the red carpet like Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Hilary Scott of Lady A.