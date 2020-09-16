E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandEmmysNYFWVideosPhotos

ACM Awards 2020 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

The 2020 ACM Awards red carpet was full of glitz, glamour and... comfort! See how country's biggest and brightest stars dressed up for special ceremony.

It's showtime!

The 2020 ACM Awards are officially in full effect, and for the first time ever, the music ceremony is being held in Nashville, Tenn. 

While the annual event looks a bit different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean your favorite country stars aren't showing up and showing out.

In fact, it appears tonight's nominees, presenters and other attendees got extra creative with their fashion and beauty.

Maren Morris didn't shy away from a bright and bold lewk. From the head-turning print to the lively color of the dress and plunging neckline, the singer's ensemble is deserving of its own award. Plus, her beauty was also on-point as she rocked a half-up, half-down hairstyle and soft-glam makeup.

Kelsea Ballerini also lit up the room with her glitzy dress, which was designed in a variety of jewel tones and featured an explosion of rhinestones.

Others took a more minimalistic approach for the red carpet like Kane BrownLuke Bryan and Hilary Scott of Lady A.

No matter the vibe each star went for it, it's safe to say they gave us a red carpet to remember. With that, take a look at the ACM Awards fashion in our gallery below!

John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Kelsea Ballerini

The songstress came to slay! Kelsea brings the glitz and the glamour to the awards ceremony.

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney

Dan + Shay proves once again that they are the ultimate dynamic duo!

John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Maren Morris

The singer brings a splash of color to the red carpet with her bright and bold dress. The plunging neckline, tropical print and curve-hugging material make it a knockout. 

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Kane Brown

The country singer skips the typical tuxedo and wears something more fashion-forward.

John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Tenille Townes

The 26-year-old star lights up the room with her metallic jumpsuit.

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is knockin' our boots with this fun get-up.

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Morgan Wallen

Wallen brings back the Canadian tuxedo for the 2020 ACM Awards.

John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Thomas Rhett

The singer is all smiles as he looks sharp and dapper on the red carpet.

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Lauren Alaina

The 25-year-old star leaves her ballgown at home and opts for something more chic. Plus, the plaid blazer and white boots is giving us fall vibes.

Terry Wyatt/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Jimmie Allen

Allen makes a fashion statement on the red carpet with his eclectic ensemble. 

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Hilary Scott of Lady A

When in doubt, wear a band tee! Hilary Scott dons a throwback *NSYNC shirt with a flirty patterned skirt.

Jason Davis/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Riley Green

Sometimes, going with classic attire is best. 

Jason Davis/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Naomi Cooke of Runaway June

Boots, check! Graphic tee, check! Fringe skirt, check!

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Charles Kelley of Lady A

One word: wow! The singer looks dapper on the red carpet with his stylish outfit.

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard

Florida Georgia Line makes waves at the annual ceremony with their electrifying outfits.

Jason Davis/Getty Images for ACM)
Lindsay Ell

The "What Happens in a Small Town" singer proves things on the red carpet are changing. From her gold sneakers to her polka dot co-ord set and clear eyewear, she's giving us laidback glam attire.

For more ACM Awards updates, E! has you covered. Read all about the awards show here.

