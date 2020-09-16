All the Details on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards Coverage

It'll be virtually impossible to miss a single moment from the 2020 Emmys.
This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood's biggest names will be virtually coming together on Sunday, Sept. 20 for television's biggest night. Once more, E! is the place to be for the Emmy Awards thanks to the extensive multi-platform coverage on-air, on digital and across mobile and social.
E!'s own red carpet maven Giuliana Rancic will be joined by Vivica A. Fox for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards. Throughout the night, Rancic and Fox are slated to speak with TV's brightest stars and the big nominees of the night.
We're talking fun and authentic interviews and countless opportunities for spontaneous, albeit virtual, moments. Rancic and Fox will be joined by E! Style correspondent Brad Goreski, pop culture expert Naz Perez and The Rundown host Erin Lim.
The comprehensive coverage kicks off with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 pm PT.
This special, which will be live from the Universal Lot, will feature Goreski, Nightly Pop's Nina Parker and Primetime Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox as they discuss 10 of the most anticipated nominees and their biggest moments.
The fun doesn't stop there.
Live From E! Stream is back, starring Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner, on @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app at 7 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.
Through this digital show, E! viewers will be right in the middle of the Emmys night excitement. How?
Well, Emmy nominees will answer questions submitted by, wait for it, the fans!
Following the ceremony, Nightly Pop co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March are breaking down the major moments from the night. So, for commentary on surprise wins, snubs and noteworthy speeches, tune into E! After Party: The 2020 Emmy Awards at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.
Don't forget to submit your #GlambotChallenge on TikTok as the network will be rounding up fan submissions and including them on E! Entertainment handles and during the Countdown.
Speaking of social media, various E! talent and celebrities will participate in a day-long takeover on E! News' Instagram stories. Come Monday, Sept. 21, E! News will livestream Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie as they co-host Post Pop, a recap on everything Emmys 2020.
You can find Post Pop on @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
The Rundown on Snapchat will also have special Emmys coverage the day after the ceremony.
And you can bet that Daily Pop and Nightly Pop will have plenty of material to report on Monday, Sept. 21, so be sure to tune in.
All the action, effortless style, fashion forward glam and celebrity encounters fans crave is brought to E!'s Live From The Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards by an unmatched partnership lineup with Ketel One Vodka, Lay's, LG Electronics, Natural Diamond Council, and TRESemmé onboard.