Nicky Hilton Details ''Very Emotional'' Experience Watching Paris Hilton's Documentary

Seeing Paris Hilton's revealing documentary for the first time was a "very emotional" experience for little sister Nicky Hilton.
In an exclusive interview with E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi at Monse's Fall 2020 pop up at New York Fashion Week, Nicky recounted her sneak peek at Paris' new film, This Is Paris, which premiered Sept. 14 on YouTube.
"It was very, very emotional. We watched it for the first time. She didn't even want to show my mother the movie. So we snuck downstairs and we were watching it together. She said, ‘I don't want mom to see it.' I was like, ‘Well she's going to see it in a few weeks when it's on YouTube for the whole world to see,'" the 36-year-old said.
Nicky continued, "We watched it together. We laughed. We cried. I'm just so proud of her, because going through so much trauma and reliving it with the whole world watching is very brave."
The YouTube documentary details Paris' allegations of physical and emotional abuse during her time at boarding school.
During a recent appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, the heiress said she now feels "empowered" and "free" that her family knows what she endured at Provo Canyon School in Utah.
Nicky also explained why she's proud of her big sis for opening up about such a personal topic and inspiring others along the way.
"I've got so many messages today from people I know who've been through similar things, from strangers saying, ‘I'm so happy that I don't feel alone anymore. I'm so thrilled that she did it," Nicky said. "I think a lot of people were shocked and just seeing her allow herself to be so vulnerable without the glam team and just so raw."
During an opening scene of This is Paris, the DJ reveals, "Something happened in my childhood that I never talked about with anyone... I still have nightmares about it. I wish I could bring, like, a camera into my dreams, and, like, show you what it's like. It's terrifying. And I relive that every night. I experienced it and to this day I am still traumatized and I think the only way to have these nightmares stop is to do something about it."
For more from Nicky, press play on the video above!