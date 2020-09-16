E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandEmmysNYFWVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Here's What Kim Zolciak Thinks of Daughter Ariana Biermann's Model Boyfriend

The Don't Be Tardy star gave an update on her teenage daughter and boyfriend Aaron Scott during an exclusive chat with E! News

By Brett Malec Sep 16, 2020 9:01 PMTags
FamilyExclusivesBravoCouplesCelebritiesKim Zolciak-Biermann
Related: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera

Ariana Biermann and her boyfriend are going strong!

Kim Zolciak's teenage daughter has been dating model Aaron Scott for several months now, but it turns out the happy couple actually has a little bit of history. So what does Kim think of Ariana and her hunky Beau getting serious?

"They're great, he's great. We really like him," the Don't Be Tardy star tells E! News exclusively. "He's just down to earth. Ariana is super happy. She's really focused during this whole COVID thing on her health and she runs with me, she eats really healthy and she's super fit. She loves that so that put her in a great space. She's known Aaron for a while but we wouldn't let her date until she was 18 and he's a couple years older than her. She's happy, they've known each other a while. I think she's had a crush on him for a couple years."

photos
See Kim Zolciak-Biermann Twin With Daughters Brielle and Ariana

Once Kim and husband Kroy Biermann gave Ariana permission to date, Kim says, "That was her first pick for sure."

"And he's an identical twin so it's so funny and a trip," Kim adds. "They are very close just like Brielle [Biermann] and Arianna are."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Vili Fualaau Details His Final Moments With Mary Kay Letourneau

2

How Everything Unraveled for Cardi B and Offset...Again

3
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's "Shocking" Decision to File for Divorce From Offset

"He put him on FaceTime for me because I was like, 'Just let me see.' And it's creepy. Ariana's like, 'I'm the lucky one. There's two of them!' I'm like, 'Ariana, I just can't,'" the Bravo star reveals. "She's so funny."

As for Brielle, 23, Kim confirms she's very much single at the moment, despite receiving lots of offers (and "d--k pics") on social media!

Don't miss the season eight premiere of Don't Be Tardy Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Vili Fualaau Details His Final Moments With Mary Kay Letourneau

2

How Everything Unraveled for Cardi B and Offset...Again

3
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's "Shocking" Decision to File for Divorce From Offset

4

Colton Underwood's Alleged Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed

5
Exclusive

Here's What Kim Zolciak Thinks of Daughter Ariana's Model Boyfriend

Latest News

Exclusive

Nicky Hilton on Seeing Sister Paris' Documentary for the First Time

Exclusive

Here's What Kim Zolciak Thinks of Daughter Ariana's Model Boyfriend

The First Trailer For Drag Race Holland Introduced Its Fab Host

WNBA Star Maya Moore Marries Wrongfully Convicted Man She Helped Free

Netflix’s Trailer for Chris Watts Documentary Will Give You Chills

The Best Places To Shop for College Apparel

Exclusive

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More to Appear in TIME100 Special