E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandEmmysNYFWVideosPhotos

Watch Netflix Investigate Chris Watts in First Trailer for American Murder: The Family Next Door

Netflix’s newest true crime documentary will tackle the 2018 Watts family murders. Get your first look at the twist and turns of a case that captivated America.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 16, 2020 8:42 PMTags
TVLegalMurderNetflixTrue Crime
Chris WattsRJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The case that captivated America is about to receive the Netflix treatment.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the streaming service released a brand-new trailer for American Murder: The Family Next Door. The documentary takes a look inside the marriage of Shan'ann Watts and Chris Watts as well as the triple-murder case that made national headlines.

Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages and never-before-seen home videos, American Murder will also remind followers that Chris is not the man he appeared to be before he confessed to murdering his wife.

"I just want you to know a little bit of my story," Shan'ann said in an old Facebook video shown in the trailer. "I went through one of the darkest times of my life and then I met Chris and he's the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Later on in the preview, an audio recording is played of a friend who called police after they questioned why Shan'ann couldn't be reached. 

photos
Binge These True Crime Shows and Documentaries

Soon after, Chris is being interrogated by detectives in Frederick, Colo. where Shan'ann and her two young daughters went missing.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Vili Fualaau Details His Final Moments With Mary Kay Letourneau

2

How Everything Unraveled for Cardi B and Offset...Again

3
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's "Shocking" Decision to File for Divorce From Offset

"There's only one person in this room that knows what the truth is," a detective told Chris. "In about five minutes, there's gonna be two of us." 

Back in Nov. 2018, Chris received five life in prison sentences for murdering his pregnant wife and their two young daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. Before his sentence, he pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

According to NBC News, his plea deal spared him the death penalty.

Related: Nancy Grace Gives Rapid Fire Answers on True Crime Cases

In January, Lifetime examined the case in a movie titled Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

But for those hoping for another perspective, mark your calendars. American Murder: The Family Next Door begins streaming on Netflix Sept. 30.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Vili Fualaau Details His Final Moments With Mary Kay Letourneau

2

How Everything Unraveled for Cardi B and Offset...Again

3
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's "Shocking" Decision to File for Divorce From Offset

4

Colton Underwood's Alleged Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed

5
Exclusive

Here's What Kim Zolciak Thinks of Daughter Ariana's Model Boyfriend

Latest News

SNL Adds Jim Carrey and 3 New Cast Members for Season 46

Exclusive

Nicky Hilton on Seeing Sister Paris' Documentary for the First Time

Exclusive

Here's What Kim Zolciak Thinks of Daughter Ariana's Model Boyfriend

The First Trailer For Drag Race Holland Introduced Its Fab Host

WNBA Star Maya Moore Marries Wrongfully Convicted Man She Helped Free

Netflix’s Trailer for Chris Watts Documentary Will Give You Chills

The Best Places To Shop for College Apparel