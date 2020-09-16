Nic Kerdiles Sends Sweet Message to Savannah Chrisley After Their Breakup

Even though Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles are over, he still loves her "to the moon and back."
Just one day after the Chrisley Knows Best star announced their breakup on Instagram Sept. 15, Nic shared a touching goodbye to his ex-fiancée. "This woman right here has been the BIGGEST blessing in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "She has the purest heart out of anyone that I know."
The 26-year-old realtor added, "There was so much genuine love in this relationship and I'm truly blessed to have been able to spend three years of my life with Savannah. I still look at her as the type of woman I want to spend the rest of my life with. She is everything one could want in a mother, daughter, wife and friend. I love you kid to the moon and back and God has a plan for us!"
His sweet post included sentimental photos of the pair smiling at the Katsuya Japanese restaurant, horseback riding, laughing on the beach and ice-skating together.
Nic also asked for privacy in the wake of their split. "She has treated me with nothing but love and respect in our 3 years together," he added. "No one other than our families know everything we've gone through in the last 3 years and for that, I ask to respect that privacy."
The heartfelt note echoed Savannah's post on Tuesday, in which she said, "There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder."
"We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually," the 23-year-old wrote. "These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life...but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life."
And after an Instagram user claimed "Nic deserves better," Savannah was quick to set the record straight. "You know absolutely nothing about nic, myself or our relationship. You know what you've seen on 20 minutes of a reality show," she said. "Words hurt. I hope God works on you and your heart… why set out to hurt people?"
But leave it to mom Julie Chrisley to fix a broken heart. Savannah spent Tuesday night eating her feelings with—what else?—Cinnabon Mini Rolls and pepperoni pizza. The reality star posted a photo on Instagram stories with the caption, "When mama tries to heal the heart."
Nic and Savannah got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018. However, by October 2019, she told E! News that she and Nic were "taking some steps back."
"Marriage isn't just for the Instagram, it's not for the photos, it's not a photo-opp," she said at the time. "It's a real life thing."
Catch up on Savannah's life with Chrisley Knows Best, which airs Thursday night on USA Network. Watch old episodes online here.
(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)