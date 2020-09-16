Nic Kerdiles Sends Sweet Message to Savannah Chrisley After Their Breakup

Even though Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles are over, he still loves her "to the moon and back."

Just one day after the Chrisley Knows Best star announced their breakup on Instagram Sept. 15, Nic shared a touching goodbye to his ex-fiancée "This woman right here has been the BIGGEST blessing in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "She has the purest heart out of anyone that I know."

The 26-year-old realtor added, "There was so much genuine love in this relationship and I'm truly blessed to have been able to spend three years of my life with Savannah. I still look at her as the type of woman I want to spend the rest of my life with. She is everything one could want in a mother, daughter, wife and friend. I love you kid to the moon and back and God has a plan for us!"

His sweet post included sentimental photos of the pair smiling at the Katsuya Japanese restaurant, horseback riding, laughing on the beach and ice-skating together.