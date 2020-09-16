Welp, ABC Just Canceled Another Brand-New Show: See What Other Hits Have Been Axed or Renewed

Latinx representation on broadcast television continues to be bleak.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, ABC announced the cancellation of its latest multi-camera comedy, United We Fall, according to Variety. While ratings for the show weren't terrible, the series didn't immediately manage to capture the hearts and minds of viewers following its July premiere and August season finale, earning a poor 33 percent average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sadly, United We Fall was one of very few TV shows that positively illustrated what it's like to be Latinx, and it's unfortunate to receive the news at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Starring Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz, and Ella Grace Helton, it followed main characters Jo (Mitchell) and Bill (Sasso), mom and dad to two young kids and the subject of plenty of parenting criticism from the father figure's mother (Curtin) and Jo's Latinx Catholic family.

Basically, it was ripe for drama.