Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset
Reign Disick Looks Just Like Dad in Scott Disick's Latest Adorable Photo

By Alyssa Ray Sep 16, 2020 5:37 PM
Scott Disick's mini-me.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share another adorable photo of youngest son Reign Disick. However, in this latest upload, the five-year-old Disick child looks just like his famous father.

In the caption, the Flip It Like Disick star wrote, "Hello my little turtle dove."

Throughout the quarantine, Scott has shared several sweet snaps of his three children with Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, back in August 2020, the E! personality declared on Instagram that Reign was the "cutest boy in the world."

According to an E! source, the 37-year-old father is "really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses."

Kourtney and Scott welcomed Reign into the world back in December 2014. While the reality TV stars may no longer be a couple, they make an active effort to co-parent their kids: Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5.

In fact, in a recent trailer for season 19 of KUWTK (which returns tomorrow, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.), a potential fourth baby was teased for the former flames.

We guess we'll have to tune in to the premiere to find out if Reign will become a big brother.

For now, take a closer look at Scott's latest pic of Reign and the five-year-old's other cutest pics below!

Instagram
A Scott Mini-Me

In September 2020, Scott posted this photo and wrote, "Hello my little turtle dove."

Instagram
TV Fan

For this picture, Scott joked, "'I love this show'"

Instagram
Scott's Sunshine

Scott wrote on Instagram in August 2020, "Just a little reign and sunshine."

Instagram
One Cute Kid

For an Instagram post in August 2020, Scott Disick declared, "The cutest boy in the world."

Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott's Little "Playa"

Following Reign's buzz cut, Scott Disick shared this picture perfect update. He wrote, "Play on playa."

Instagram
New Hair, Who Dis?

Kourtney shocked fans when she revealed Reign shaved off his signature blond locks!

Instagram
Summer Fun

Kourtney takes her kids to Santa Barbara for a weekend getaway in August 2020.

Instagram
Cuddle Bug

Little Reign is all smiles while cuddling with mama Kourtney.

Instagram
Playmates

Reign and big sister Penelope Disick enjoy a see-saw ride together.

Instagram
Serious Selfie

Reign is mastering selfies at a young age!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bedtime

The youngest Disick looks adorable and ready for bed in red and white PJs.

Instagram
Hiking Buddies

Reign and Kourtney get some fresh air during an outing to TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Dinner Date

The mommy-son duo enjoy a dinner date.

Instagram
Breaking a Sweat

Reign and Penelope get their hands dirty.

Instagram
Aw!

Reign hugs his big sister in a sweet candid snapshot.

Instagram/Scott Disick
Jet-Setting

Scott Disick kicks back with his son on a private jet.

Instagram
Horsin' Around

Reign hangs out with a beautiful brown horse.

Instagram
Ciao!

Reign and Penelope hold hands while on vacation in Italy with the family.

Instagram
Yeezy Vibes

Reign and Saint channel Kanye West on Halloween

Instagram / Scott Disick
R & R

Reign and Scott relax together while watching TV.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Merry Christmas!

Kourt poses with her little one during the Kardashians' annual Christmas party.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Shine Bright

Reign snaps a selfie under a canopy of lights during the holiday bash.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Like Father, Like Son

How cool are these too?

Instagram
Grinching Around

Reign looks hilariously serious while meeting The Grinch.

Instagram
Beach Babes

Reign, Scott and Kourtney watch the sun set during a tropical getaway.

Instagram
Three's Company

Reign, Mason and Penelope prove the Disick kids got their parents' good genes.

Instagram
Mellow Yellow

Reign holds on to cousin True Thompson, who looks adorable in a lemon-themed outfit.

Instagram
Disney Days

Reign meets Mickey Mouse at Disneyland.

Instagram
Cousin Love

Reign, Saint West and Chicago West enjoy a play date that is warming our hearts.

Instagram
Superhero Reign

Scott's youngest looks ready to fly away in a hero mask and cape.

photos
View More Photos From Reign Disick's Cutest Pics

What's your favorite Reign moment? Be sure to let us know.

Don't forget to binge past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it hits Peacock on Sept. 20.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, Sept. 17, only on E!

