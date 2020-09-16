Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Sends Cryptic Message to Her Haters

Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski seems to have a message for her haters.

The model took to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 15 to share a few wise words: "Happy people don't hate." Moments later, the comments section began filling up with harsh words about her rumored romance with Pitt, with one user even writing, "If so, then why you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl."

Poturalski then responded to the critic, who was referencing Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie, by writing, "Not hating anyone."

Poturalski and Pitt have been sparking dating speculation for the past few weeks. In fact, a source told E! News the duo enjoyed some time at Chateau Miraval in France in August. As fans are well aware, Pitt and Jolie purchased the estate and vineyard in 2011 and even tied the knot there in 2014. The A-listers filed for divorce four years ago and the proceedings remain ongoing.