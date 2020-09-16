Kate Gosselin Calls Ex Jon Gosselin "Violent and Abusive" After Alleged Incident With Son Collin

Kate Gosselin is far from mincing words about her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin.

On the heels of abuse allegations waged against Jon, Kate has also spoken out again about him, telling People, "I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person." E! News has reached out to Jon's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Kate's claim about her ex, to whom she was married for 10 years, comes a week after People reported on an investigation the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services had opened. According to a CYS report that People reviewed, the outlet said Jon was not named as the perpetrator of abuse. However, the report included an allegation of "causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching."

The investigation came amid allegations from the couple's 16-year-old son, Collin, who claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post on Sept. 3 that Jon had "beat" him up.

"My dad is a liar," Collin reportedly wrote in the post reviewed by People. "Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar."