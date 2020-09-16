Um, Joy Behar Wants To Know If Carole Baskin's Dead Husband Will Be on DWTS

Fact: Not everyone fell under the spell of Tiger King's delightful draw.
On Monday, Sept. 14 season 29 of Dancing With the Stars premiered (to a three-year ratings high!) and audiences waited with bated breath for the debut of Carole Baskin, the owner of a big-cat rescue in Florida who's at the center of the aforementioned hit Netflix docuseries. Baskin's performance to "Eye of the Tiger" (how appropriate) wasn't very good—she scored an 11 out of 30 points—yet headlines surrounding Dancing With the Stars largely remain focused on her.
Why? As Tiger King fans might recall, rival cat lover Joe Exotic alleged Baskin killed her ex-husband, Don Lewis, and that she fed him to her cats after putting him in a meat grinder. (She denies these allegations.) And the situation worsened on Monday, when Lewis' family aired a commercial in response to Baskin's DWTS debut, asking America to help them figure out what happened to Lewis.
All of which brings us to Joy Behar. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the longtime co-host of The View acknowledged that unlike Netflix bingers, she never watched Tiger King and had no idea who Baskin was until this week. Unfortunately, the 77-year-old also had no idea Baskin's ex-husband is...dead.
"I have no idea what Tiger King is," Behar said. "What they told me this morning is that she's under suspicion and the husband is missing, so what would have been a really big coup for ABC was to have the husband on Dancing With the Stars. Now that would have been good television! Bring him back."
Promptly after her cringeworthy remarks, Behar's co-stars Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Meghan McCain corrected her. Goldberg said, "He's no longer on the planet," while McCain noted, "He got fed to a tiger." Despite the innocent on-air flub, the segment quickly continued and they went on to criticize Baskin's dance skills.
"She's a terrible dancer," McCain said. "I felt bad about watching it afterward because she is an alleged murderer. I believe she murdered her husband. She talks about putting sardine oil on people and feeding them to tigers on the documentary."
Hostin offered her take as well, explaining that as a former prosecutor she simply cannot watch this season when she considers the facts of Lewis' case.
Wrapping up the segment, McCain joked about the popularity of Tiger King, telling Behar, "All of America watched it, Joy."
Welp, apparently not.