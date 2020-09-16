Katy Perry Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who ''Threatened'' Her Family

Katy Perry has obtained a temporary restraining order against a man she alleges "poses a credible threat" to her safety.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the pop star and new mom says she has "suffered significant and severe emotional and psychological distress" after a man allegedly trespassed on her property.
A judge signed off on the protective order, which requires William Terry to stay at least 100 yards away from Katy, Orlando Bloom, their newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and Orlando's 9-year-old son Flynn. The man is prohibited from contacting Katy, either directly or indirectly through social media, and must not harass or threaten the singer.
In the filing, Katy describes the man as a "complete stranger" who "trespassed on my property, is stalking me, and who threatened my family."
Katy states that on Aug. 3, 2020 the man attempted to enter her property by falsely claiming to her security team that he had been invited to her home. Then a month later, on Sept. 8, the man allegedly "jumped the fence" of Katy's Beverly Hills, Calif. home, where he was placed under citizen's arrest, the filing states.
During the alleged incident, the filing states, the man was arrested for criminal trespassing but has since been released from police custody.
"In addition to his attempts to make physical entry to my home," Katy writes, "Terry has also posted death threats against my partner Orlando Bloom, stating that he wants to snap his neck."
She continues, "Terry is a dangerous man and we are in need of an order of protection that prohibits him from coming into proximity of me, my partner, our children, our home, or any place we occupy."
The temporary restraining order is in effect until Oct. 8, at which point a hearing will take place.
Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child together on Aug. 28. Since then, the couple has been spotted spending time in Montecito.
