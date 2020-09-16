Rachel Lindsay Details Her First Conversation With Ex Peter Kraus Since The Bachelorette

A reunion... but minus the roses.

Rachel Lindsay revealed that she recently "communicated" with Peter Kraus for the first time since their After the Final Rose appearance in 2017.

"That's probably going to be a shocker to so many people," Rachel said on her and Becca Kufrin's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Tuesday, Sept. 15. "People are thinking of the last time we saw each other which was on stage, [but] that was three years ago."

She added, "We're adults here, we can all move on."

As Bachelor Nation fans will recall, Peter competed for Rachel's heart and ended up being the runner-up on her season of The Bachelorette. Ultimately, the Texas-based lawyer would chose Bryan Abasolo, whom she married last August.

Rachel explained that Peter got in touch with her during the Black Lives Matter movement. She shared, "He was asking me questions about it and stuff for some advice about responses he had gotten."