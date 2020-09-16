10 Empowering Moments That Set a New Standard for Fashion Week

The most important month in fashion is officially here, and a push for inclusivity and diversity is more crucial than ever.

Sure, New York Fashion Week might look much, much different this year due to unprecedented limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean participating designers can't continue what industry trailblazers already started.

According to The Fashion Spot's Diversity Report from fashion month fall 2020, which took place in March, there's progress to be made going into September's global festivities.

Racial diversity on the runway dropped slightly, as 40.6 percent of shows featured models of color. This figure is down from fashion month spring 2020, which was heralded as the most racially diverse on record at 41.5 percent.

Similarly, fall 2020 featured just 46 plus-size models, compared to a history-making 86 during Spring 2020. And when it comes to gender diversity, The Fashion Spot reported that 21 transgender and non-binary models walked down the runway last season, a steep decrease compared to spring 2020's 46 models.

Despite this, there's much to be said about the breakthrough moments that inspired us to love the skin we're in.