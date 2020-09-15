BREAKING

Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos

Reviewer-Loved Air Purifiers That Are a Breath of Fresh Air

Shop true-HEPA air purifiers at a variety of price points.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 15, 2020 11:27 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShopShop Wellness
E-comm: Reviewer Loved Air Purifiers To Get You Through the Fires

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been experiencing the fires out West like we have, you're probably absolutely sick of the itchy eyes and sneezing that accompany poor air quality as well. Luckily, home air purifiers can help with that, as long as you purchase a true-HEPA model. True-HEPA filters are able to capture the tiniest particles of fire smoke, which is exactly what the doctor ordered here.

Below, the reviewer-loved true-HEPA air purifiers that are a breath of fresh air.

read
10 Allure Best of Beauty 2020 Award Winners You Need

GermGuardian Air Purifier with 360 Degree True-HEPA Filter

This purifier for small rooms has some great features like a filter change indicator and timer. It has four speeds, the lowest of which is über-quiet.

$80
Walmart

Levoit True-HEPA Console Air Purifier

This air purifier circulates fresh air 3.3 times per hour in the room you place it in. It promises to capture smoke and dust particles, plus is quiet while running.

$130
Staples

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's "Shocking" Decision to File for Divorce From Offset

2
Exclusive

Vili Fualaau Details His Final Moments With Mary Kay Letourneau

3

Colton Underwood's Alleged Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed

Ainfox Air Purifier for Home

You can't beat the deal on this air purifier that's suitable for small rooms. It has three speeds and fits on your desk.

$40
Walmart

Pure Enrichment Purezone Three-in-One True-HEPA Air Purifier

This sleek air purifier has three speed settings and an automatic timer. Plus it has a five year warranty to guarantee you're satisfied.

$130
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier With True-HEPA Filter

Pick from black or white in this air purifier that has a night light. Reviewers love it.

$90
Walmart

Coway Airmega 200M White Air Purifier with True-HEPA and Smart Mode

This air purifier has a pre-filter, odor filter, true-HEPA filter and ionizer—they've thought about it all. It also has a filter change indicator, an energy-saving eco-mode and automatic speed control based on particles in the air—how fancy.

$186
Walmart

Best Choice Products Air Purifier Cleaner for Home With True-HEPA Filter

This air purifier even has a child lock function so you can be confident your settings won't change. Plus, it has four timer settings and a sleep mode.

$70
Walmart

Germ Guardian True-HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer

This air purifier also has a UV-C light that kills germs and a charcoal filter that captures odors. With a three year warranty, you're guaranteed to be satisfied.

$90
Walmart

Up next, try out CBD skincare with BOTA. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's "Shocking" Decision to File for Divorce From Offset

2
Exclusive

Vili Fualaau Details His Final Moments With Mary Kay Letourneau

3

Colton Underwood's Alleged Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed

4

Chris Evans Says Lessons Were Learned After "Embarrassing" NSFW Leak

5

Does Kourtney Kardashian Want a Fourth Child With Scott Disick?!

Latest News

Did Chrishell Stause Really Deserve Her Low DWTS Score?

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Break Up After 3 Years Together

Reviewer-Loved Air Purifiers That Are a Breath of Fresh Air

Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's "Shocking" Decision to File for Divorce From Offset

Cassie Randolph Wants Colton Underwood to “Get Help” Amid Legal Drama

Jared Padalecki "Cried Everyday" As Supernatural Filmed Finale

Cardi B Divorces Offset: Look Back at Their Relationship's Ups & Downs