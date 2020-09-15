Inside Cardi B's "Very Shocking" Decision to File for Divorce From Offset

Cardi B has officially called it quits with Offset.

E! News recently confirmed through online court records that the "WAP" rapper filed for divorce in Fulton County, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 14. At this time, Cardi and Offset have yet to publicly address their split.

The shocking breakup comes only three years after the couple secretly married in September 2017. The following summer, they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kulture, who is now 2 years old.

Per the court documents, Cardi and her legal team described the marriage as "irretrievably broken" and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

A source is sharing the same sentiments with E! News, explaining, "Cardi does not trust Offset. She's really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It's been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again."