Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset
Cardi B Divorces Offset: Look Back at Their Relationship's Ups and Downs

Cardi B and Offset's on-again, off-again relationship is over after the rapper filed for divorce from the Migos artist. Relive a complete timeline of their marriage, including the highs & lows, below.

Sep 15, 2020 10:08 PM
Cardi B is tapping out.

On Sept. 14, the "WAP" artist filed for divorce from Offset, thus bringing an end to their marriage of three years. In the divorce filing obtained by E! News, Cardi's legal team described their relationship as "irretrievably broken" and stated "there are no prospects for a reconciliation." In addition, Cardi requested legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

At this time it's unclear why Cardi decided to file for divorce.

Neither Cardi or Offset have publicly commented on their new relationship status. 

As of late, the rapper's marriage seemed to be doing well, even after it was revealed that Offset had cheated on her only a year into their marriage.

Cardi told People in 2019 that, despite the criticism, she was striving to make their marriage work because of their daughter. She explained, "It's like, Honey, I'm not like you—I'm famous. I gotta consider who I'm dating, I gotta make sure people will have me for me. And I have a kid... We are a package. It's not just Cardi, it's Cardi and Kulture."

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's Cutest Moments

It looks like Cardi no longer feels that way about her relationship though.

To see how the couple's relationship evolved from newlyweds to co-parents, check out the gallery below. 

Instagram
Top-Secret I Do's

On Sept. 20, 2017, the couple secretly ties the knot at home, just a few months after their relationship first began. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" the rapper revealed to fans months later. 

Instagram
A Surprise Proposal

A month after their secret wedding ceremony, which is unbeknownst to fans at that point, Offset gets down on one knee at a sold-out show and pops the question with an 8-carat sparkler

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Baby on Board

By April 2018, the rapper takes to the SNL stage to announce she's expecting her first child with her hubby.

@IamCardiB/Facebook
Bundle of Joy

In June, the expectant couple celebrate their little one on the way with a fairytale baby shower. 

"It was a special moment for Offset and Cardi, and you could tell there was a lot of love between them and in the room," a source tells E! News at the time. "They are both very excited about the baby coming and are counting down the days." 

Instagram
Mom & Dad

The couple's daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, arrives on July 10, 2018. 

The name was inspired by the newborn's musical father, with Cardi telling Ellen DeGeneres, "My dude named the baby. I really like the name. Imma let him say the name since he named the baby. It's, like, almost tricky but when it comes out, it's like, 'Ahh!'"

Maciel-Twist / BACKGRID
Inseparable

Hand-in-hand! In 2018, they leave a fun-filled birthday celebration in Los Angeles in matching neon ensembles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Look of Love

The pair have love written all over them as they hit the red carpet at 2018 American Music Awards in October. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
A Bump in the Road

The couple heat up the Jingle Ball stage in December with a big smooch.  "Thank you husband. He's so fine," she tells the crowd. "That's my baby daddy, yo."

However, just days later, Cardi announces they are no longer together as rumors of Offset's infidelity spread across the internet. "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore," she explains on social media. "I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Saying Sorry

Shortly after Cardi reveals their split, Offset takes to Instagram with an emotional plea he later features on his Father of 4 debut studio album. "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," he said in the video. "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

A day later, he crashes her headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, complete with a cake and 2,000 white and red roses from Venus ET Fleur, worth $15,000, displaying the plea "Take Me Back Cardi." 

Getty
Putting in the Work

While Cardi seems less than pleased with Offset's grand gesture, one month later she tells the press they are "working things out." 

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Giving Things Another Go

Then on the 2019 Grammys red carpet in February, Cardi and Offset not-so-subtly confirm they're back on with some serious PDA.

Offset later reiterates their progress during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, explaining, "You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow. Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her."

 

YouTube
Finding Their Harmony

By the spring, the pair is back to putting their romance on display with a steamy joint music video for "Clout" and a surprise performance together at Revolve Festival. 

BFA
Coachella Cuties

The Bronx native surprises fans at the Revolve Festival during the 2019 Coachella weekend with her boo. The power couple takes the stage and performs "Clout" together.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Power Couple

The two lovebirds heat up the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. From licking each other to Offset lifting his lady, they pack on the PDA.

Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET
Serving Face

The fashion-forward couple strikes a sultry pose at the 2019 BET Awards. What's more? The two profess their love for each other on Instagram with the "Press" singer writing, "I love you" and Offset sharing, "I love you more."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Vogue

Date night! The pair turns heads on the red carpet, especially the 27-year-old rapper, who brings the glitz and the glam to the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Instagram
Party of Three

The family of three celebrates Kulture's first birthday by dining on some cake at the stroke of midnight. They later throw a huge, and we mean huge, party to mark the occasion with their family and friends.

NYP/BLM / BACKGRID
Forgiveness

Cardi and daughter Kulture star on the cover of Vogue in Dec. 2019, where the rapper reflects on her husband's infidelity. She tells the magazine, "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."

Instagram
Mommy's Girl

The family celebrates Cardi's second Mother's Day, which Offset commemorates with a loving Instagram tribute. "Happy Mother's Day since I met you it's been love thank you for my beautiful daughter she smart with attitude like you and talented like us both my kids and you help me become a better guy all around," the Migos rapper captions a photo. "Thank You WIFE !!!!"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The End

On Sept. 14, the "WAP" artist files for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. In the divorce filing obtained by E! News, Cardi's legal team states the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

