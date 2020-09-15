Shoppers, Rejoice: Walmart+ Launches Today!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Online shoppers and deal hunters, today's your lucky day: Walmart+ has officially launched!
Walmart+ will feature all the deals you've come to expect from the mega-retailer, but with numerous added bonuses—chiefly among them, free unlimited deliveries. And yes, that even counts for same-day deliveries, even as soon as one hour after you place your order. And it doesn't matter if you're ordering groceries or getting the latest must-have gadgets: getting your order dropped at your doorstep won't cost you a dime!
But we hear what you're asking: how much does it cost for a Walmart+ membership? You can start out with a two-week trial period, and then if you decide to commit, it'll cost you $12.95 per month, or $98 for a year. Talk about a great deal!
Walmart+ has more to offer beyond fast, free delivery, which they say pays for itself after just two orders. They also offer member prices on fuel, helping you save at least five cents per gallon at 1500 Walmart and Murphy stations across the country. And when you're shopping in-store, you can take advantage of Mobile Scan & Go, giving you a streamlined shopping experience that allows you a contactless check-out experience. And there's more perks and deals to come!
But you can't take advantage of all this awesomeness unless you sign up for a membership! Click here to start your 15-day trial (just click the button at the top right of the page that says "Start 15-Day Free Trial"), and then enjoy everything you love about Walmart with a convenient click of a button. Happy shopping!
