Shoppers, Rejoice: Walmart+ Launches Today!

Online shoppers and deal hunters, today's your lucky day: Walmart+ has officially launched!

Walmart+ will feature all the deals you've come to expect from the mega-retailer, but with numerous added bonuses—chiefly among them, free unlimited deliveries. And yes, that even counts for same-day deliveries, even as soon as one hour after you place your order. And it doesn't matter if you're ordering groceries or getting the latest must-have gadgets: getting your order dropped at your doorstep won't cost you a dime!

But we hear what you're asking: how much does it cost for a Walmart+ membership? You can start out with a two-week trial period, and then if you decide to commit, it'll cost you $12.95 per month, or $98 for a year. Talk about a great deal!