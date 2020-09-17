E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandEmmysNYFWVideosPhotos

15 Times the Real Housewives Have Taken Over New York Fashion Week

Take a closer look at the iconic New York Fashion Week appearances by Real Housewives stars.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 17, 2020 4:00 AMTags
Reality TVFashion WeekLisa RinnaReal HousewivesNeNe LeakesBethenny FrankelBravoNew York Fashion WeekThe Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
For years, Real Housewives have made New York Fashion Week their playground.

Whether the Bravo personalities are hitting the catwalk, attending parties or sitting front row, the Housewives know how to make the most out of Fashion Week.

Remember when a pregnant Bethenny Frankel walked in the Heart Truth Fall 2010 Fashion Week show? How about when designer Malan Breton put The Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes in a $1 million dress?

We certainly recall those iconic fashion week moments.

However, this year, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed Fashion Week as we know it by going almost entirely virtual. And, while NYFW looks totally different this year, we've already gotten our first Real Housewives appearance of the season.

Most recently, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna channeled her famous QVC skills in order to promote Edie Parker's Spring 2021 line in a faux infomercial.

"Hi, I'm Lisa Rinna and welcome to Edie Parker's 2021 Spring collection," the RHOBH star noted in the video below. "I mean, here's hoping there is a 2021 Spring. Right?"

As Rinna continued, she not only showcased Edie Parker's playful handbag line, but also drew attention to the homewear designs. Of course, it wouldn't be a Lisa Rinna infomercial without a few Harry Hamlin name drops.

Like we said, the Housewives can't stay away from Fashion Week.

For all the times the ladies of Real Housewives have taken over fashion week, scroll through the images below!

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Lisa Rinna

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and model daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin closed Dennis Basso' Autumn/Winter 2020 New York Fashion Week show.

Meera Fox/Getty Images
Melissa Gorga

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga hit the catwalk in the Art Hearts Fashion NYFW 2020 presentation. The boutique owner walked for both Walter Collection and designer Ryan Patros.

Yuchen Liao/Getty Images
Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan

Real Housewives of New York City stars Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan enjoyed the front row at Pamella Roland's New York Fashion Week show in 2019.

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
Tinsley Mortimer

Tinsley Mortimer was in all her socialite glory as she walked in Garo Sparo's runway show at New York Fashion week in 2019. Her return to the runway was documented during season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Teresa Giudice and Daughters

Real Housewsives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice supported daughters Milania and Audriana at the Cosmopolitan NYFW show in 2019.

John Fredrickson/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kyle Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards debuted her collection with designer Shaida Clayton at NYFW in 2019. The runway made headlines thanks to her co-stars walking the catwalk in the designs.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Denise Richards

Denise Richards strutted her stuff in then co-star Kyle Richards' New York Fashion Week Show.

JP Yim/Getty Images
NeNe Leakes

Designer Malan Breton put RHOA OG NeNe Leakes in a $1 million dress for his 2016 runway show at Fashion Week.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Camille Grammer

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer rocked the runway for Betsey Johnson's Spring 2015 collection.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cynthia Bailey

Real Housewives of Atlanta star and model Cynthia Bailey shined bright in Betsey Johnson's New York Fashion Week show in 2014.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kristen Taekman

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Kristen Taekman was a rock 'n' roll bride in Betsey Johnson's show.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Cynthia Bailey

RHOA's Cynthia Bailey made another NYFW appearance in 2014. This time, she walked the runway for Kithe Brewster.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Alex McCord

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Alex McCord was spotted at Rolando Santana's Spring 2012 fashion show during NYFW.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bethenny Frankel

A pregnant Bethenny Frankel walked the runway at the Heart Truth Fall 2010 Fashion Week show.

Bravo
Ramona Singer

Ok, so this might've been at Brooklyn Fashion Week, but it's still a memorable Housewife fashion week moment. During season three of RHONY, Ramona Singer walked in Loris Diran's show and her walk was more than memorable.

What's your favorite Real Housewives at Fashion Week moment? Be sure to let us know.

Also, you can binge past seasons of the Real Housewives when it hits Peacock on Sept. 20.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

