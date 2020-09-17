15 Times the Real Housewives Have Taken Over New York Fashion Week

For years, Real Housewives have made New York Fashion Week their playground.

Whether the Bravo personalities are hitting the catwalk, attending parties or sitting front row, the Housewives know how to make the most out of Fashion Week.

Remember when a pregnant Bethenny Frankel walked in the Heart Truth Fall 2010 Fashion Week show? How about when designer Malan Breton put The Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes in a $1 million dress?

We certainly recall those iconic fashion week moments.

However, this year, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed Fashion Week as we know it by going almost entirely virtual. And, while NYFW looks totally different this year, we've already gotten our first Real Housewives appearance of the season.

Most recently, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna channeled her famous QVC skills in order to promote Edie Parker's Spring 2021 line in a faux infomercial.

"Hi, I'm Lisa Rinna and welcome to Edie Parker's 2021 Spring collection," the RHOBH star noted in the video below. "I mean, here's hoping there is a 2021 Spring. Right?"