Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset
Ryan Murphy's Hollywood Is the One We Want to Be in: Take a Closer Look

Take a peek at Ryan Murphy's Hollywood ahead of the 2020 Emmys.

Films can change the world.

That's certainly the mantra at the center of Ryan Murphy's Hollywood.

As E! readers may recall, for his Netflix miniseries, Murphy took the opportunity to rewrite history. How?

Well, in this period piece, the straight white leading man—played by, the oh so dashing, David Corenswet—doesn't walk away with all the glory. Rather, it's Hollywood's underdogs that find themselves victorious.

Per Murphy, he and co-creator Ian Brennan created a Hollywood he wished he was a part of.

"It's a wonderful universe to create," the 54-year-old industry legend said back in May. "And I don't know, I would say I write, not about the world that I live in, but the world I want to live in, and this is a world I wanted to live in."

Hollywood follows real-life Tinseltown figures, including Jack Picking as Rock Hudson, Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong and Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, as well as fictional characters.

read
How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online

The cast also includes Darren Criss as Raymond Ainsley, Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg, Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman, Laura Harrier as Camille Washington, Samara Weaving as Claire Wood, Dylan McDermott as Ernest West and Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid.

However, that's just some of the star-studded cast Murphy and Brennan curated for their ideal Hollywood.

With the 2020 Emmys just around the corner, where Pope, Taylor, McDermott and Parsons are all up for awards, let's take a closer look at Murphy's Hollywood below.

Netflix
Camille and Claire

Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire.

Netflix
Ellen Kincaid

Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid.

Netflix
Henry Wilson

Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson.

Netflix
Avis

Patti LuPone as Avis.

Netflix
Glamour

Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Samara Weaving as Claire, Patti LuPone as Avis.

Netflix
Avis in Charge

Patti LuPone as Avis, David Corenswet as Jack.

Netflix
Archie and Raymond

Jeremy Pope as Archie, Darren Criss as Raymond.

Netflix
Laura and Raymond

Laura Harrier as Camille, Darren Criss as Raymond.

Netflix
Acting Class

Laura Harrier as Camille.

Netflix
Ace Studios

Hollywood executives at work.

Netflix
All Glammed Up

Laura Harrier as Camille, Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong.

Netflix
Jack and Ernie

David Corenswet as Jack, Dylan McDermott as Ernie.

Netflix
Rock Hudson

Jack Picking as Rock Hudson and Jeremy Pope as Archie.

Best of luck to the nominees!

