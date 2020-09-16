Ryan Murphy's Hollywood Is the One We Want to Be in: Take a Closer Look

Films can change the world.

That's certainly the mantra at the center of Ryan Murphy's Hollywood.

As E! readers may recall, for his Netflix miniseries, Murphy took the opportunity to rewrite history. How?

Well, in this period piece, the straight white leading man—played by, the oh so dashing, David Corenswet—doesn't walk away with all the glory. Rather, it's Hollywood's underdogs that find themselves victorious.

Per Murphy, he and co-creator Ian Brennan created a Hollywood he wished he was a part of.

"It's a wonderful universe to create," the 54-year-old industry legend said back in May. "And I don't know, I would say I write, not about the world that I live in, but the world I want to live in, and this is a world I wanted to live in."

Hollywood follows real-life Tinseltown figures, including Jack Picking as Rock Hudson, Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong and Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, as well as fictional characters.