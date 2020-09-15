Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset After 3 Years of Marriage

Cardi B is putting an end to her marriage.
E! News can confirm through online court records that the Grammy winner filed for dissolution of her marriage to Offset in Fulton County, Ga. on Sept. 14. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter named Kulture together.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi and her legal team said the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation." She is asking for child support from Offset and hopes the divorce "will be settled by agreement of the parties."
As pop culture fans know, this Hollywood power couple has experienced plenty of highs and lows in their love story. After the pair secretly got married in Sept. 2017, Cardi confirmed in Dec. 2018 that they were calling it quits.
But after Offset publicly pleaded with his wife for forgiveness after admitting to infidelity, the pair agreed to work on things for their daughter.
"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me," Cardi shared in Vogue's Jan. 2020 issue. "A lot of women felt disappointed in me."
The rapper continued, "But it's real-life s--t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."
From Offset's point of view, the pair had to do a lot of work behind the scenes to get to a better place in their relationship.
"You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow," he previously shared on The Breakfast Club. "Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her."
That's not to say the past few months have been smooth sailing. Back in Dec. 2019, a new round of cheating rumors surfaced online.
But through it all, Cardi kept it real with her fans while also focusing on new music including her most recent hit "WAP."
"You know, I know babe, you've done some dumb s--t," Cardi explained in a December Instagram Live. "Everybody knows he's done some dumb s--t. But come on now, [he's] not dumb, he's not crazy, we've been so good, we had a sweet weekend, our life has been good, he's not going to play himself like that. That's why I'm not going to entertain that, that's why I'm not getting rowdy. Simple as that."
Hollywood Unlocked first reported on the couple's divorce.