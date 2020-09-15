E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Here's How Drew Barrymore Got Charlie's Angels Co-Stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu to Reunite

By Allison Crist Sep 15, 2020 7:34 PMTags
TVDrew BarrymoreInterviewsExclusivesShowsCelebritiesDaily Pop
Related: Drew Barrymore Has a "Charlie's Angels" Reunion on New Talk Show

Welcome to the daytime club!

Drew Barrymore is already a successful actress, producer, director and author, and following Monday's premiere of her new, self-titled talk show on CBS, she can officially add "host" to her resume.

The 45-year-old kicked off The Drew Barrymore Show with her former Charlie's Angels co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, an experience she described to E!'s Carissa Culiner as feeling "so right."

"It seemed so right; It felt so right to celebrate the fact that we got to make something that was so forming and so fun for all of us," Drew explained on Tuesday, Sept. 15's Daily Pop.

And Drew didn't just casually ask Cameron and Lucy to make an appearance as a favor—instead, she practically mimicked "a marriage proposal."

"I got down on one knee in videos I sent to both of them," Drew told Carissa, laughing. "And I was crying my eyes out in the video."

photos
20 Fascinating Facts About Drew Barrymore

According to Drew, the trio from the iconic 2000 film is still "so close," especially since they've now bonded over "life, death, birth, love, divorce, travel...we've done it all."

As she put it on The Drew Barrymore Show, "I couldn't begin this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years. We are friends, we are fellow angels."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Vili Fualaau Details His Final Moments With Mary Kay Letourneau

2

Why Erin Andrews Felt Like a “Loser” After Being Axed From DWTS

3

Adam Levine Recalls French Kissing Kelly Preston in Music Video

Watch
Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler's "50 First Dates" Turns 16: E! News Rewind

Drew went on to express how "happy" and "honored" she is to be joining what she called Carissa and the Daily Pop crew's "club."

Be warned though, Drew! According to E! co-host Justin Sylvester, "If she takes one viewer from this show, there will be hell to pay!"

Watch the complete Daily Pop interview in the above clip!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Vili Fualaau Details His Final Moments With Mary Kay Letourneau

2

Why Erin Andrews Felt Like a “Loser” After Being Axed From DWTS

3

Adam Levine Recalls French Kissing Kelly Preston in Music Video

4

Lady Gaga Says Kaitlyn Bristowe "Made Me Cry" With DWTS Performance

5

Chris Evans Finally Weighs In on That NSFW Photo Leak

Latest News

Breaking

Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset After 3 Years of Marriage

Exclusive

How Drew Barrymore's Charlie's Angels Reunion Came Together

Why Erin Andrews Felt Like a “Loser” After Being Axed From DWTS

Bella Hadid "Can't Stop Crying" Before Sister Gigi's Baby Arrives

Kristen Bell Recalls Her Daughters Drinking O'Doul's During Zoom Class

Taylor Hanson and Wife Natalie Expecting Baby No. 7

Today's Best Sales: Express, Farm Rio, Nordstrom Rack & More