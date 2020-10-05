Alex Morgan's Advice to Young Women Is the Ultimate Pep Talk

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Alex Morgan wants her female peers to win big!
As a member of the United States Women's National Team, the soccer star knows what it's like to live your dream and take home the top prize. And now in a new book from National Geographic called Girls Can! Smash Stereotypes, Defy Expectations and Make History!, the proud mom is sharing her wisdom to all of her female fans.
In an exclusive excerpt from the book, available everywhere Tuesday, Oct. 6, Alex shared her greatest piece of advice to young women today.
"Don't be discouraged in your journey," the Olympian shared in the book. "If people talk badly about you, if people say you can't achieve something, don't let it discourage you; let it drive you and steer you forward."
"No matter where you're at in life, or what you are trying to accomplish, people will always have their opinions," Alex continued. "Listen to yourself, listen to your gut and listen to the people in your life that you trust. Let your passions be your guide."
And when asked to share the most important challenge facing women today, the world famous athlete expressed the importance of going after your dreams.
"One of the ones I feel is most important—in the workforce and in our personal lives—is that women need to feel unapologetic for going after their dreams," Alex explained. "All too often, as women, we feel empowered to set goals for ourselves, but we don't feel comfortable aggressively trying to achieve them. We're shamed or criticized or perceived as ‘too ruthless.' We need to feel comfortable and supported pursuing our dreams and unapologetic going after what we want."
In recent years, Alex has spoken out against gender discrimination in sports. In fact, the 31-year-old joined dozens of players by filing a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court against U.S. Soccer in hopes of putting an end to what she described as "institutionalized gender discrimination that the women's team has endured for years."
"Regardless of the outcome, it will help bring the issue to people's attention," Alex shared. "Regardless of the outcome, we will fight for equal pay, treatment and working conditions."
Girls Can! Smash Stereotypes, Defy Expectations, and Make History!
National Geographic's powerful new book combines biographical profiles on amazing women, myth-busting science, advice on achieving great things and exclusive interviews to prove that girls really can do anything!
Girls Can! features riveting, diverse tales of both famous and up and coming women who have made their mark in leadership, sports, the arts and more. Christiane Amanpour, Oprah Winfrey and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza are just a few examples of those featured in the project.
Read all about their advice to help empower young girls when the book becomes available Oct.6.