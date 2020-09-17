Archie Panjabi Reflects on Her The Good Wife Emmy Win 10 Years Later

It's been 10 years since Archie Panjabi took home Emmy gold.
A decade ago at the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Aug. 29, 2010, the English star won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Kalinda Sharma on the hit CBS series The Good Wife. E! News recently chatted with Panjabi about her new Peacock thriller Departure and couldn't help reminding her of the achievement given this Sunday's 2020 Emmys. Funny enough, she didn't even realize it was the milestone anniversary!
"Thank you for letting me know!" Panjabi laughed during our exclusive chat.
"It was a surprise," she continued, reflecting on the moment she won. "It was a lovely surprise, and it was the first time I've ever been to the Emmys. And I always tell the story of how none of the photographers wanted to take any pictures of me, and then when I won the Emmy they wanted to take a picture. That was quite an enjoyable night."
So where does Panjabi keep her trophy? "Right now it's in London," she instantly recalled. "Somebody is in my place in London, and I saw it, and it's right beside my bed. Although I don't remember putting it there, but it's been so long since I've been in London I can't remember."
This year, Panjabi's I Know This Much Is True co-star Mark Ruffalo is nominated for his acting work in the HBO limited series.
"Wouldn't it be great if he won? It would be wonderful if he won to celebrate that 10 year celebration," Panjabi added.
As for her advice to first-time Emmy nominees, she said, "Just enjoy it. It was so much fun. I had such a ball. Don't take it too seriously and just have fun, enjoy it."
Panjabi's new series Departure premieres today on Peacock!
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)