Kristen Bell Explains Why Her Daughters Were Drinking O'Doul's During Zoom Class

In the words of Kristen Bell, "I'm going to get a lot of flack for this. And let me start by saying I don't care."

This is how the actress prefaced a story she was about to tell Carla Hall about her daughters during the host's inaugural episode of her Say Yes! podcast on Tuesday, Sept. 15. As the Good Place star explained, her youngsters, Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, like to drink O'Doul's nonalcoholic beer.

"My husband brought home a six-pack of O'Doul's last night. And my daughters often ask for O'Doul's," the celebrity mom, who's married to Dax Shepard, told Hall. The actress, who reiterated that O'Doul's is nonalcoholic, also noted that their daughters have also ordered the beers at restaurants.

According to the star, it's a nostalgic drink for the kiddos. "The reason for this is because when we first had our child and my husband would put her in the Babybjörn and we'd walk around the neighborhood, he'd pop a nonalcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth," she recalled. "It's a sentimental thing for my girls, right? It makes them feel close to their dad."