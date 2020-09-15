Taylor Hanson and Wife Natalie Expecting Baby No. 7

The Hanson family is about to get a little bigger.

Taylor Hanson and his wife Natalie Hanson are expecting their seventh child. The 37-year-old singer announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

"The best kind of unexpected," the Hanson band member wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple. "Number seven coming this December. #2020."

No other details, including the sex of the child, were revealed.

The big announcement came less than two years after Taylor and Natalie welcomed their son Claude Indiana Emmanuel into the world. They're also the proud parents to Jordan Ezra, 17; Penelope Anne, 15; River Samuel, 14; Viggo Moriah, 11 and Wilhelmina "Willa" Jane, 7, whom they raise in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Taylor also comes from a big family, as well. In fact, he is one of seven children. His kids also have a lot of cousins, too. His brother and bandmate Isaac Hanson, for instance, has three children, and their third member and fellow sibling Zac Hanson has four. Their brother, Mac Hanson, is also about to become a father for the first time.