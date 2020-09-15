E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos

See The Queer Eye Cast Celebrate Winning An Emmy 3 Years in a Row

Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown were thrilled to have once again earned the Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

By Jonathan Borge Sep 15, 2020
Reality TVEmmysQueer Eye

Sometimes "yaaas!" is the only appropriate response to good news—and for the cast of Queer Eye, the time is now. 

On Monday, Sept. 14 Netflix's beloved Fab Five learned they won the Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program for the third year in a row, prompting cast members Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown to share their animated reactions on social media.

France wasted no time taking to Instagram to thank his co-stars along with the crew that makes the show so special. "HOLY S--T!!!" he wrote, adding, "We just won the Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, for the THIRD year!!! Thank you to my cast mates, amazing crew and most importantly to you guys who have supported us so greatly the last couple of years!!"

With one win already in the bag, Queer Eye's cast is also in the running for six other awards. To date, the show has won eight Emmys since its 2018 debut, which catapulted them into stardom pretty much overnight.

photos
Inside the Love Lives of Queer Eye's Fab Five

Van Ness also shared his enthusiasm on Twitter, writing that he's "so proud" of their joint accomplishment.

Berk used the win as an opportunity to reflect on the past and the cast's attendance at the 2019 Emmys with a throwback Instagram post. He also shared a photo of what accepting an award amid the coronavirus pandemic looks like, posing next to his husband, Dewey Do, in the middle of a home painting project. 

Ryan Collerd/Netflix

Meanwhile, Porowski sent a short message on Instagram Stories, writing, "CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ENTIRE QUEER EYE FAM BAM ON ANOTHER EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM."

Brown celebrated the win on Instagram Stories but also kept his fingers crossed (via emoji) that they win for Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program later in the week.

Watch the 2020 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see who else wins big. 

