Watch "Certified Young Person" Paul Rudd Deliver a Hilarious and Important Mask PSA

Vibe check! Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask.

The Ant-Man actor teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to send a message to millennials amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person," the Marvel star, dressed in sweatpants and a New York baseball cap, said in the video message posted to Cuomo's social media pages on Sept. 14. "A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie, Gov. Cuomo, and he's just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials. No cap."

"So Cuomes asks me, he's like, 'Paul, you've got to help. What are you, like, 26?'" Rudd, 51, continued. "And I didn't correct him. So, fam, let's real-talk. Masks, they're totally beast. So, slide that into your DMs and Twitch it."