Creative Arts Emmys 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmys kicked off on Sept. 14. See which of your favorite shows took home a trophy.

And the Emmy goes to…

The Television Academy hosted the first of five 2020 Creative Arts ceremonies on Monday, Sept. 14. Celebrities gathered virtually to celebrate their peers and their outstanding artistic and technical achievements in TV.

Nailed It! star Nicole Byer hosted the big event and was joined by several of her famous friends and colleagues. The Mandalorian's Gina Carano, RuPaul's Drag Race's RuPaul Charles, NCIS: New Orleans' Daryl Mitchell, Holey Moley's Rob Riggle, Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Curb Your Enthusiasm's J.B. Smoove were just a few of the stars to present the winners. Survivor's Jeff Probst also celebrated the show's 20th anniversary by giving a special shout-out to the crew.

Missed the big show? No worries! Fans can watch the next three broadcasts starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Sept. 15, Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 via Emmys.com. The final ceremony will air starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. on Sept. 19 via FXX. 

To see the winners so far, check out the list below.

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

A Very Brady Renovation
Antiques Roadshow
Love is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes — The Daily Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
WINNER: National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
RuPaul's Drag Race Out of the Closet 

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Born This Way
Love is Blind
Queer Eye
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice 

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

WINNER: Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
RuPaul's Drag Race
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness 

Outstanding Musical Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

Becoming
Home
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
WINNER: Why We Hate 

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory
Apollo 11
Becoming
WINNER: The Cave
Sea of Shadows
Serengeti

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Cheer
WINNER: Life Below Zero
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor 

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program 

Beastie Boys Story
Circus of Books
WINNER: Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
McMillion$
The Cave

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

WINNER: American Factory
Apollo 11
Becoming
The Cave
The Last Dance
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution
WINNER: David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet
Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen 

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: Cheer
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

 

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness 

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

LEGO Masters
Queer Eye
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special 

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Ugly Delicious
Vice
The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

WINNER: The Apollo
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
The Great Hack
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

WINNER: Cheer
LEGO Masters
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef

