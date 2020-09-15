E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Premiere Finally Reveals Which Pros the Stars Are Paired With

Dancing With the Stars returned with a bang on Monday, Sept. 14 with Tyra Banks and Derek Hough filing in their new roles. Plus, find out the Season 29 couples!

Fifteen mysteries have been solved!

Dancing With the Stars returned tonight and revealed both the celebrity/pro pairings and a whole new pandemic-inspired look. The judges' table is extra-long, especially with new judge Derek Hough taking up a seat, the audience is nowhere to be seen and new host Tyra Banks is all about the outfit changes. One thing, however, has not changed, and that's the slightly awkward joy of watching a celebrity step out onto the dance floor for the first time. Will they be surprisingly incredible? Will they be as bad as we expect them to be? Will they be much worse than we thought? 

The answer to all of the above is yes. Yes, they will. 

The night's highest scorers are not exactly surprises, but they were not the stars people were really watching out for, like Johnny Weir. Skai Jackson and Justina Machado both scored 21 points total, while Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley both landed at the bottom of the leaderboard. 

Meet the Cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 29

While we had an excessive list of questions heading into this season, the biggest one was obviously which stars would be paired with which pro dancers. That question was answered very slowly over the course of the night as each couple danced for the first time, so scroll down to find out who's with who and how they did! 

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Skai Jackson

Partnered with Alan Bersten

Week 1: 21 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Justina Machado

Paired with Sasha Farber

Week 1: 21 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Nev Schulman

Partnered with Jenna Johnson

Week 1: 20 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Kaitlyn Bristowe

Partnered with Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 20 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Monica Aldama

Paired with Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 19 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Johnny Weir

Paired with Britt Stewart

Week 1: 18 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Jeannie Mai

Partnered with Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 18 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Anne Heche

Partnered with Keo Motsepe

Week 1: 18 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
AJ McLean

Partnered with Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 18 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Jesse Metcalfe

Partnered with Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 18 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Vernon Davis

Partnered with Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 17 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Nelly

Paired with Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 16 out of 30

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Chrishell Stause

Partnered with Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 13 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Charles Oakley

Paired with Emma Slater

Week 1: 12 points

ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Carole Baskin

Paired with Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 11 points

Dancing With the Stars airs next Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

