Rifle Paper Co. Has Come Out With the Most Gorgeous Quarantine Puzzles

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With more time spent at home during quarantine, puzzles are making a comeback. And Rifle Paper Co. has just come out with some so gorgeous that you can hang them on the wall once you're done.

They've turned four of their best-selling patterns designed by Rifle Paper Co. co-founder and CCO Anna Bond into these jigsaw puzzles that cost $34 a pop. Shop them below!