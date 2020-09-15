Celebrity-Approved Fall 2020 Trends: Which Ones Are Worth Trying?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fall 2020's fashion trends: Are they hot or not? Daily Pop hosts Morgan Stewart, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner discuss in today's Tuesday Trends. They're breaking down bucket hats, the chain necklace and hoop earring combo, fringe and loafers.
Of course, when it comes to fashion, it's all really about self-expression. So feel free to try these trends if you're into them. See where to get the look below!
If you love the '90s, you'll be thrilled to see that bucket hats are back. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and Sofia Richie have been rocking them.
Reversible Short-Brimmed Bucket Hat
This cotton bucket hat is reversible and comes in two sizes, plus two other colors.
UO Utility Bucket Hat
Pick from four shades in this bucket hat with an embroidered patch on the front.
Hoop earrings and a chain necklace are the perfect combo, at least according to Hilary Duff and Ariana Grande.
Midi Hoops
These perfect gold vermeil hoops match anything. You can also shop them in silver.
Gorjana Parker Necklace
Gorjana's bestselling Parker necklace, which is also available in silver, is our go-to chain. Its hinge closure allows it to be worn as a lariat as well.
Fringe is always sassy on dresses, bags and even face masks. Doja Cat, Scout Willis and Rita Ora all agree.
Hobo Mist Crossbody
How fab is this crossbody in a sage hue? It totally makes your outfit and you can also shop it in two other colors.
NBD Zarita Midi Dress
We love the sexy leg slit on this midi dress. You'll have to check out its gorgeous low back too.
Loafers: They're a classic. Nina Dobrev, Emma Roberts and Katie Holmes all rock them.
Gucci Princetown Loafer Mule
If you're looking to invest, pick up some iconic Gucci loafers. They have a mule style and come in a host of colors.
Equestrian Buckle Loafers
These soft leather loafers have an elegant bit buckle. Hurry, they're selling out quick!
