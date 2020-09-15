Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Benefit Cosmetics and Crepe Erase!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, take 50% off Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer and 50% off Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatments! Shop them below!
Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer
This multi-purpose full coverage liquid concealer hides everything from dark undereye circles to blemishes and discoloration. But don't think that full-coverage flex means it's cakey and difficult to blend... it's actually super lightweight. The formula is designed to smooth the look of skin and leave a flake-free and crease-free finish, ensuring you look flawless all day. Get it in one of 14 shades.
Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment
Got dry, crepey skin? This lightly whipped, fast-absorbing cream combats the signs of aging on the body and addresses tone, texture and elasticity, while replenishing and visibly plumping skin, then forming a protective barrier against environmental aggressors. Use it on arms, knees, legs and chest to restore a smoother, more balanced and healthier-looking skin texture.
