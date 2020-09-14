Cheer's Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation for Allegedly Soliciting Sex From Minors

Jerry Harris is being investigated by the FBI.

According to USA Today, who cite multiple sources, authorities are looking into allegations that the 21-year-old Cheer star solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

The publication reported that agents executed a search warrant on Monday, Sept. 14 at a home in Naperville, Illinois as part of the investigation. E! News has yet to independently confirm the property is Jerry's house.

"The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area," Chicago FBI special agent and public affairs officer Siobhan Johnson told E! News. "There is no further information at this time."

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Jerry told E! News, "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."

E! News has learned that none of the allegations involve any physical contact and the accusations are from when Jerry was a teenager.