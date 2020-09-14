Universal Standard's Reset Recycle Refresh Program Will Replenish Your Wardrobe Responsibly

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Bored of your wardrobe, but don't want to contribute to the churn-and-burn consumption cycle of the fashion industry? Universal Standard has a solution for you: take part in their Reset Recycle Refresh program, and you'll get shoppable credit for recycling your old clothes!

Here's how it works: all you have to do is buy a recycling bag from Universal Standard for just $4.50, and tell them how many items you're looking to recycle (each bag fits up to four items). Then, put your recyclables in the pre-paid, pre-labeled bag and send it via UPS to Marimole, a company specialized in recycling textile waste. Once they get it, you'll get a $25 credit per recycled item that you can then spend at Universal Standard!