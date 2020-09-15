Archie Panjabi Promises Departure Is the "Perfect Bingeable TV Show"

Get ready for the ride of your life.
Archie Panjabi stars in Peacock's new thriller Departure about a London-bound passenger plane that mysteriously goes missing somewhere over the Atlantic. The Emmy-winner plays brilliant investigator Kendra Malley who, alongside her mentor Howard Lawson (Knives Out's Christopher Plummer) must figure out what caused the flight to vanish and find any survivors.
"It's a very thrilling show that will keep you at the edge of your seat," the former The Good Wife star tells E! News exclusively. "And just when you think you may know what's going to happen, you'll be pleasantly surprised because before you know there'll be another turn or another twist. There's so many twists and turns, and you don't really know the answer until the very last second of the show."
So did a mechanical error cause the plane to crash? Or was it an act of terrorism by someone on board or abroad? Panjabi says she was so curious to find out the answer it only took her "four or five hours to read the entire plot."
"I loved it and it was one of those luxuries of all the six scripts in advance, which I've never had that experience before, so that was great to see where the story was going and I just didn't know whilst I was reading it," she said. "I read it all in one go because I just wanted to know what was going to happen by the end, and I felt if I was feeling that, that it had that much suspense it would definitely be something that the audience would feel as well."
Panjabi was also "very, very excited about the prospect of working" with Plummer "and having this really interesting chemistry with him."
"To be honest, the entire cast was such a delight," she gushed.
When Departure premieres on Peacock this Thursday, Sept. 17, Panjabi says you'll "absolutely" want to binge it one sitting.
"You know, some shows are good to have time off in between. This kind of show I definitely think you could do it in one night," she says. "Somebody could do it like in a couple of nights and they want to do it because they just want to know what happened to the plane or who's responsible. So I think it's the perfect bingeable TV show."
Departure premieres Sept. 17 on Peacock.
