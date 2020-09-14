Chrishell Stause Reveals Which Selling Sunset Star She Could Beat on DWTS

Happy Dancing With the Stars day!

Season 29 of ABC's hit dance competition series premieres tonight, and Monday, Sept. 14's Daily Pop made sure to get the scoop on what's to come from host Tyra Banks and a contestant any avid Netflix user is sure to recognize, Chrishell Stause.

Tyra, who's also serving as an executive producer on DWTS, told E!'s Victor Cruz that she's prepared to "bring a little fierceness," along with her signature "smize" to the ballroom.

"That's about it in terms of the moves because I'm not a choreography girl," she added. "I'm more freestyle!"

Lucky for Tyra, most of the dancing will be left up to the celebrity cast members like Cheer's Monica Aldama, retired NFL star Vernon Davis, actress Skai Jackson, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tiger King's Carole Baskin.

Tyra revealed that she's particularly excited for the CEO of Big Cat Rescue to compete, and that her jaw dropped when she heard the announcement.