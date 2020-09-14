Get a Taste of Late Night on Peacock With All-New WILMORE & The Amber Ruffin Show Trailers

Late night has come to Peacock.

On Monday, Sept. 14, the streaming service dropped trailers for two new late-night shows, titled WILMORE and The Amber Ruffin Show. Promising hilarious and honest conversations, both shows should be your standing Friday night plans.

WILMORE, starring Emmy Award-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore, is coming to Peacock on Friday, Sept. 18. In the all-new trailer below, Wilmore makes it clear that his show is ready to have some real conversations.

As seen in the just released footage, Wilmore used his tongue-in-cheek humor to address the state of the country by interviewing, wait for it, himself.

"So, we got this brand-new late-night show coming to Peacock, where we're finally gonna have those conversations that America says they want to have right now," the first Wilmore remarked. "Title for our new late-night show—go!"

After a beat, the second Wilmore noted, "Oh, so you're finally ready to talk about race? With Larry Wilmore."