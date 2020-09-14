Patti LaBelle vs. Gladys Knight: A Recap of the Soul Icons' Epic Verzuz Battle

Two living music legends revisiting their iconic hits? That's music to fans' ears.

Thanks to Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's webcast series, Verzuz—in which two performers battle each other using their discographies—fans got to see exactly that unfold between Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle. As queens of the music industry with 36 Grammy nominations between them, the highly anticipated showdown was equal parts impressive and nostalgic as the women—known respectively as the "Empress" and "Godmother" of Soul—revisited their beloved songs.

Knight and LaBelle took turns over several hours serenading each other and viewers live from Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 13, a welcomed opportunity after months without the chance to perform. "It's like the closest we've gotten since COVID to performing," LaBelle said. "It's like a concert."

Amid the pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, Knight added, "I hope that the music we're delivering them right now is something positive. We're talking and we're singing about love."