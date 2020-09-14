Cynthia Nixon Says J.K. Rowling's Tweets Were "Really Painful" for Transgender Son

Cynthia Nixon is speaking out about J.K. Rowling.

Just a few months after the Harry Potter author received backlash for her series of tweets about the transgender community, the Sex and the City alum, whose son Samuel is transgender, addressed the comments during an interview with The Independent.

"It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter," Nixon said for a piece published Sept. 14. "We're a Harry Potter family. The books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for her to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence, it's just… it's really baffling. I know she feels like she's standing up for feminism, but I don't get it."

Although, it may have surprised some readers that, at the end of the article, the writer noted Nixon was in the middle of a Harry Potter marathon.

"Max has a friend of his here right now who has never seen any of the films, so we are actually watching all of them," the 54-year-old actress said, referencing her youngest child. "We're halfway through number six."

When asked if she or Samuel felt any discomfort watching the movies following Rowling's tweets, Nixon looked back at Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe's response to Rowling's posts.

"The thing that he tried to impart to people was that if you as a queer person or as a non-queer person have found a home in these stories, please don't let this take that away from you," she said. "These are still your stories."