Keke Palmer Recalls Being Teased For Being "Wholesome" in Heartfelt Message

A little louder for the people in the back!

Growing up in the spotlight comes with its own unique challenges and obstacles. Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about navigating other people's expectations when it comes to her career and identity. On her Instagram, the Akeelah and the Bee star had a message for her followers about what it means to stay true to you.

Palmer shared a Tweet to her page saying, "I don't know who needs to hear this, but there is nothing wrong, lame or corny about being wholesome." She then went on to explain the issues she faced as a young girl growing up in an industry where her wholesomeness was sometimes viewed in the wrong way.

"Growing up I was often teased for being 'wholesome', the shows I acted on, the fact that I had a bedtime on tour and even sometimes the way I spoke," she wrote in the caption. "What I hated most was that people assumed that because of all these things I somehow hadn't experienced life."