KardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Watch a Sneak Peek of Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Premiere

In a new promo exclusive to E! News, Tyra Banks explains what makes a Dancing With the Stars winner while the cast prepares for the season ahead.

By Lauren Piester Sep 14, 2020 2:00 PMTags
TVDancing With The StarsCelebritiesEntertainment
Related: "DWTS" Exclusive: Tyra Banks & Stars Tease Tonight's Premiere

The stars appear to be ready to dance! 

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 14 with a truly stacked cast and while we can't bring you a first look at the dances due to the fact that they're live, E! News can share an exclusive peek into the world of the season 29 cast, host, and judges. In the promo video above, the cast share their hopes, excitement, and a few silly moments while new host Tyra Banks explains exactly what makes a Mirrorball winner. 

"A Mirrorball winner must have stage presence," Tyra explains. "They must dance from H to T, which means head-to-toe. They need to capture the minds, hearts, and love of America because they're voting too. So you can't be good and be bad. You have to be good and lovable." 

While Kaitlyn Bristowe gets interrupted by her dog, Jeannie Mai praises her favorite dance instructor Humpty Hump and Carole Baskin delivers her most famous line. Skai Jackson also reveals something special about her DWTS journey. 

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Cast Portraits

"I'm going to be donating some of my fees and portions of my earnings to the Cameron Boyce Foundation," the Disney Channel star says. "And I just know he would be really really proud of me."

Kaitlyn, Jeannie, Carole, and Skai are joined this season by Johnny Weir, Chrishell Stause, Nelly, Charles Oakley, Nev Schulman, AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, Justina Machado, Monica Aldama, Vernon Davis, and Anne Heche

Their pro partners will be revealed during the premiere, which will also serve as the debut of Tyra as the show's new host and Derek Hough as a new judge. He took a few years off after his 17 seasons as a pro, but as he explains in the video above, he just couldn't stay away. 

"I miss the sparkle. I miss the rhinestones," he says. "I just had to get back in that ballroom in some way."  

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Relates to Chris Evans, Saying She Saves NSFW Pics

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Criticism Over Her New Maternity Collection

3

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Addresses Patrick Starrr's Harsh Review

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and you're going to want to tune in because how on earth could you miss Carole Baskin dancing to "Eye of the Tiger?"

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Relates to Chris Evans, Saying She Saves NSFW Pics

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Criticism Over Her New Maternity Collection

3

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Addresses Patrick Starrr's Harsh Review

4

Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry an Embroidered Blanket for Baby Daisy

5

The Truth About the Friendships Behind The Golden Girls

Latest News

Exclusive

Watch a Preview of Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Premiere

All the Details on E!'s New York Fashion Week 2020 Coverage

Breaking

2020 E! People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations

Celebrate All the Couples Dancing With the Stars Has Created

Hailey & Justin Bieber Sweetly Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Your Monday Morning Cheat Sheet: Week of Sept. 14

Admire Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Date Nights at the Emmys