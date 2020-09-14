Demi Lovato Seemingly Responds to "Fake" Max Ehrich Tweets About Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato is setting the record straight.
The superstar singer took to Instagram on Sept. 13 to seemingly respond to a series of tweets that were allegedly shared by her fiancé Max Ehrich a few years ago.
Over the weekend, fans started sharing what appeared to be screenshots of posts from the 29-year-old actor's account. These tweets seemed to be about Selena Gomez. One message that was purportedly shared in 2010 read, "Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you're WRONG!"
Another post allegedly shared in 2015 also seemed to take a dig at an artist whose name wasn't directly mentioned. "There's a female singer that screams so much," it read, "that's why my girl S is better than you know who."
Several of Lovato's fans were quick to come to her defense.
"Demi deserves better," one follower tweeted.
Added another, "I need some answers."
However, in her Instagram post, Lovato appeared to suggest that the resurfaced tweets weren't real.
"It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other," she wrote in a note shared to the social platform. "If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU."
The 28-year-old singer then asked, "Don't y'all have more important s--t to write about in 2020???"
"I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven't been arrested," she continued, referencing the police officers who have not been arrested or charged following the fatal shooting of Taylor. "WRITE ABOUT THAT."
She also seemed to suggest that people were using these tweets as a distraction.
"But then I stop and think..it's hella rude but damn.. I get it. And I don't wanna look at what's really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO," Lovato continued. "Yes, it's easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s--t out of us all but it's only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER."
She then concluded, "So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are—but on the other hand, if you aren't 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please."
Ehrich, whose Twitter account is no longer active, has praised Gomez in the past, including during a 2010 Popstar interview in which he expressed his desire to work with the 28-year-old singer.
"She's so funny, and I think, like, her comedic timing and everything is just so fantastic," he said at the time. "I think she's going to have such a long career, and is going to continuously just have her fanbase with her because she's so talented. I just heard her song the other day, and she's so talented. She's a great singer also. So, I'd love to sing with her. I'd love to act with her. She's awesome."
As for Lovato, she recently gave fans an update on where she stands with Gomez during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.
"When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so it felt …" Lovato told the publication at the time regarding her former BFF. "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."