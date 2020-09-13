Kim Kardashian Responds to Criticism Over Her New Maternity Collection

Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS collection has people buzzing and it hasn't even released yet.
After hearing the online chatter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to the criticism surrounding her upcoming maternity line with a series of tweets.
"To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven't been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it's like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support," she began.
"The belly part doesn't slim your belly," she clarified about the new collection. "It's actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back -and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling."
The reality TV personality noted that people can wear the new shapewear even after giving birth, saying it "provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean."
"We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself," she explained.
In closing, she wrote, "Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after."
On Saturday, Sept. 12 the fashion mogul announced her new collection.
"What you've been waiting for: @SKIMS Maternity is coming soon," she captioned her Twitter post. "Introducing Maternity Solutionwear that offers the best in comfort & support for your changing body during & after pregnancy."
Kim also revealed the line will be available in a variety of colors and sizes, including XXS-5X. Following the announcement, however, followers had mixed feelings about it.
One Twitter user replied, "Excuse my ignorance but who's trynna shape their pregnant bodies? Y'all don't like being comfy and free and loose when pregnant? It's pretty much the only time you can be as shapeless and free and comfy as you want!"
Another person said, "I'm sure that's the one thing pregnant women need above all! Being pressed to a slimmer figure..."
Someone else responded, "Slimming" pregnancy? Okay then.... In a Society of females who aren't confident enough in their natural bodies. Let's make the most natural part of us covered up."
However, a few Twitter users shared their excitement over the upcoming maternity collection. One person commented, "Omg good to know! I would have loved these during my pregnancy. Now I can get these for my sister and friends when they have kids."
Another added, "damn wish I would've had this while I was pregnant it would've made me feel like my tummy had so much support."
One user pointed out that this concept has been around. As they put it, "Sorry ladies but shape wear for pregnant women is not a new thing. They sell them at maternity shops all over. I wore one through both of my pregnancy. It held my baby belly up while wearing dresses."
On Sept. 1, the star's SKIMS brand celebrated a major milestone: Its one-year anniversary.
"To celebrate our upcoming @SKIMS 1 year anniversary on September 10th, we're giving thanks to our amazing community! I'm so excited to introduce our Anniversary Campaign featuring our biggest fans and a [sic] some of the most beautiful women who inspire me," Kim shared on Instagram.
Adding, "Thank you to everyone who has made Skims possible. It's been an incredible year and I'm so thankful for your support."
Back in February, the 39-year-old star discussed how challenging it is to run a company.
"I credit every business venture that I've been in until this point, to really understand what it takes, and how involved you really have to be if you want it to be the best," she said in an interview with The New York Times.
Along with SKIMS and KKW Beauty, Kim appears to be expanding her empire. Earlier this month, E! News reported she's entering the lifestyle space after trademarking KKW Home.
According to the documents, which E! News obtained, fans can expect to shop for "towels, shower curtains, textiles for home furnishings, comforters, aromatherapy diffusers, bath products, body sponges, bathroom candles, household containers for storing and organizing cosmetics" and many more.
Until KKW Home debuts, the SKIMS maternity collection will be available on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m PST.